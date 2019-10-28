Marshall Psychiatry expands partnership with Bateman Hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Psychiatry has signed an agreement with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) to provide physician services and other certified professionals from the field of psychiatry to support Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital (Bateman Hospital), a state-supported 110-bed psychiatric hospital located at 1530 Norway Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia.

“We look forward to expanding our partnership with Bateman Hospital and the DHHR to continue advanced psychiatric care close to home,” said Suzanne Holroyd, M.D., chair of the department of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Marshall has a long history with Bateman Hospital, as evidenced by the following:

· Dr. Mildred Mitchell-Bateman was the first chair of the psychiatry department at Marshall’s School of Medicine when it was founded in 1977. During her 20 year-tenure at Marshall, the psychiatric hospital was named after her.

· Marshall medical students participate in rotations at Bateman, and psychiatry residents have worked there since 2015.

· D. Scott Murphy, M.D., assistant professor at the school of medicine, currently serves as the deputy clinical medical director at Bateman.

· Marshall psychiatrists currently manage patients for 60 of the beds at Bateman, with plans to increase coverage next year.

Marshall Psychiatry’s continued partnership with Bateman includes beginning a geriatric psychiatry service as a specialized program for those with intellectual disabilities. There is also an emphasis on evidenced-based interdisciplinary psychiatry care.

“I am always pleased to partner with Marshall University and take advantage of the expertise of their talented staff,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “This expansion of Marshall psychiatry services at Bateman Hospital will benefit DHHR and, more importantly, the residents we serve. I look forward to continuing this partnership built on a shared commitment to quality care in our state.”