Marshall University announces public phase of historic $150 million campaign

HUNTINGTON, W.Va . – Fresh off a first-ever ranking in U.S. News & World Report’s top-tier “National Universities” category, Marshall University officials this weekend announced the public phase of a $150 million campaign called Marshall Rises. The announcement of the campaign was made amid a backdrop of fireworks at the Homecoming football game Saturday, Oct. 26, in front of thousands of members of the university family.

“The Marshall Rises campaign is a comprehensive institutional initiative that will touch our entire university community,” said Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert. “The campaign will assist in providing a stable financial foundation as we move forward with new academic programs, capital projects and expanded research operations. We have accomplished much already, but there is more to do. I encourage our alumni and friends of the university to become more engaged with the university, and thank those who have already generously supported us.”

The generous Marshall family has been driving the university’s unprecedented growth, which is highlighted in a record-breaking year for donors and dollars raised by the university. As part of the silent phase of the Marshall Rises campaign, more than $100 million has already been raised toward the goal of $150 million over the next five years.

Thanks to that success, Marshall has been able to invest heavily in the future of the university, from renovating current buildings and constructing new facilities, to investing in students with more scholarships and financial assistance.

The largest comprehensive campaign ever undertaken by the university, Marshall Rises is benefitting five key areas at Marshall. These areas of focus include the following:

· Need-based and merit-based scholarships;

· Faculty and student research and creative discovery;

· Community partnerships and outreach;

· New and renovated academic and athletic spaces; and

· Endowed professorships, professional development funds and support for academic programs.

Dr. Ron Area, chief executive officer of the Marshall University Foundation Inc., said, “Marshall Rises embraces the hope of so many in our communities. It is supporting first-generation students to rise and reach their dreams. It is offering them new opportunities that promote personal and professional growth. It is lifting up our faculty, rewarding them for their dedication and providing the chance for them to further conduct research. Marshall Rises will allow for academic expansion through programs and facilities, which will help recruit new students and boost our retention rate. It is about showing our community that we are dedicated to enhancing the Tri-State and showing our region and country that we are bringing change to West Virginia by making positive changes in our own backyard.”

To learn more about Marshall Rises, visit www.rises.marshall.edu.