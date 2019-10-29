Most read
Marshall Office of Career Education to host Suit-Up event at JC Penney
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 20:53 Updated 7 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
This is an exclusive event for Marshall University students, faculty and staff only. According to Jennifer Brown, assistant director for student engagement and marketing for the Office of Career Education, JCPenney is shutting down the store just for Marshall.
“Confidence is key in an interview. The Office of Career Education staff, along with members of the JCPenney team, will be on hand to offer insights into the latest career fashion trends, how a suit should fit, what size to buy and how to tie a tie,” Brown said.
Brown said all participants will receive 30% off purchases made during the event. Students will get an additional 30% off on sale-priced professional wear during the event.