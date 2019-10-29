Huntington Safe Trick or Treat moved indoors to the Big Sandy Superstore Arena

Huntington, WV – The 28th Annual Huntington Safe Trick or Treat is being moved indoors to the Big Sandy Superstore Arena Thursday October 31 from 6 p.m.

to 8 p.m. due to inclement weather.

The weather forecast is calling for a 100 percent chance of rain Thursday with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and evening.

This is the second time the event has been moved indoors in the event’s 28-year history.

Safe Trick or Treat, presented by Kindred Communications, the Cabell County Commission, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Huntington Junior College, features dozens of community leaders, businesses, civic groups and first responders joining together to pass out candy to Tri-State children in a safe, controlled environment.

The is free to attend and also features a dance contest hosted by a “Spooky DJ.”

Kindred Communications organizes and hosts a number of other events in the tri-state including Dawg Dazzle, the Pullman Square Summer Concert Series, the Parade of Honor, Huntington Oktoberfest and Movies on the River.

Kindred Communications is a locally owned and operated media company in Huntington and consists of six radio stations including 93.7 the Dawg, 92.7 the Planet, 97.9 the River, Big Buck Country 101.5, ESPN 94.1 FM & AM 930 and Cat Sports 93.3 FM & 930, as well as The Insider, a monthly sports publication and Kindred Digital, a digital marketing company.