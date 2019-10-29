Region 2 Workforce to Host Free Job Fair

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 21:00 Updated 7 hours ago From Press Release

The South Western WV Region 2 Workforce Investment Board, in partnership with the West Virginia Workforce System will provide a free job fair for job seekers and veterans on Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center located on Conference Center Drive in Logan, WV.

 

The job fair will open to veterans only at 9:00 a.m. and will open to the public at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 2:00 p.m. Numerous employers are scheduled to attend and many will be conducting on-site interviews.

 

Employers that wish to participate in the job fair are encouraged to contact Debra White at Workforce West Virginia - Logan at (304) 792-7010 ext 59414 as soon as possible. Employers will be provided free space, along with a table, internet connection and lunch for two

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus