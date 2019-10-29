Most read
Region 2 Workforce to Host Free Job Fair
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
The job fair will open to veterans only at 9:00 a.m. and will open to the public at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 2:00 p.m. Numerous employers are scheduled to attend and many will be conducting on-site interviews.
Employers that wish to participate in the job fair are encouraged to contact Debra White at Workforce West Virginia - Logan at (304) 792-7010 ext 59414 as soon as possible. Employers will be provided free space, along with a table, internet connection and lunch for two