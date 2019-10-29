Region 2 Workforce to Host Free Job Fair

The South Western WV Region 2 Workforce Investment Board, in partnership with the West Virginia Workforce System will provide a free job fair for job seekers and veterans on Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center located on Conference Center Drive in Logan, WV.

The job fair will open to veterans only at 9:00 a.m. and will open to the public at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 2:00 p.m. Numerous employers are scheduled to attend and many will be conducting on-site interviews.

Employers that wish to participate in the job fair are encouraged to contact Debra White at Workforce West Virginia - Logan at (304) 792-7010 ext 59414 as soon as possible. Employers will be provided free space, along with a table, internet connection and lunch for two