Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets November Stops for Metro Valley

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

Nov. 1: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Cabell County Courthouse, 750 Fifth Ave., Huntington

Nov. 7: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Putnam County Library, 4219 WV 34, Hurricane

Nov. 14: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston

Nov. 19: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Wayne County Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne

Nov. 25: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Cabell County Courthouse, 750 Fifth Ave., Huntington

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”



The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.

Iva Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below: