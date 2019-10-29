Most read
Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets November Stops for Metro Valley
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 21:11 Updated 6 hours ago by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Iva Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- Nov. 1: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Cabell County Courthouse, 750 Fifth Ave., Huntington
- Nov. 7: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Putnam County Library, 4219 WV 34, Hurricane
- Nov. 14: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston
- Nov. 19: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Wayne County Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne
- Nov. 25: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Cabell County Courthouse, 750 Fifth Ave., Huntington
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.