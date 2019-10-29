Will "Terminator" Successfully Score for Arnold, Linda and Time Folds?

Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner) works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but he has much bigger dreams. He yearns to become a Top Dog, the Arctic's star husky couriers. To prove he can do it, he commandeers one of the sleds and delivers a mysterious package to a secret location. Once there, he stumbles on a hidden fortress overseen by the nefarious Otto Von Walrus (John Cleese). The blubbery evil genius commands an army of oddly polite puffin henchmen. Swifty discovers Otto Von Walrus' villainous plan to drill beneath the snow-packed surface to unleash masses of ancient gas to melt the Arctic and become the world's supreme ruler. To stop this sinister scheme, Swifty enlists the help of his friends: PB (Alec Baldwin), a neurotic polar bear, Lemmy (James Franco), a scatterbrained albatross, Jade Fox (Heidi Klum), a brainy engineer, Leopold (Omar Sy) and Bertha (Heidi Klum), two conspiracy theorist otters and Magda (Anjelica Huston), his curmudgeonly boss

HARRIET

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN

Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, Motherless Brooklyn follows Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna.

TERMINATOR DARK FATE

James Cameron and Tim Miller are treating the new movie as a direct sequel to Cameron’s "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." “We’re starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centerpiece of the new story,” Cameron said. “We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters, but we’ll have Arnold and Linda’s characters to anchor it.”

DARK WATERS

Ruffalo's 'Dark Waters' is based on the true story of Bilott, who battled the chemical giant DuPont in West Virginia for illegally dumping toxic C8 (a chemical that is used in the making of Teflon). The chemical was shockingly found in drinking water affecting 70,000 local residents. Limited Nov 22. Wide Dec. 6

Animation1 hr. 33 min.James Franco, Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, Laurie Holden, Michael Madsen, Anjelica HustonAaron WoodleyDrama2 hr. 05 min.Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke PetersKasi LemmonsDrama2 hr. 24 min.Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry JonesEdward NortonAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 08 min.Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Diego BonetaTim MillerHorror1 hr. 28 min.Elizabeth Lail, Anne Winters, Peter Facinelli, Talitha Eliana Bateman, Tom SeguraJustin DecAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 58 min.Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Ed Skrein, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley ManvilleJoachim RønningComedy/Action/Adventure1 hr. 39 min.Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail BreslinRuben FleischerAnimation1 hr. 45 min.Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick KrollConrad VernonSciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure/Drama1 hr. 57 min.Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict WongAng LeeAction/Adventure2 hr. 00 min.Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh PaisTodd PhillipsAnimation/Comedy/Action/Adventure1 hr. 32 min.Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Sarah Paulson, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Michelle WongJill Culton, Todd WildermanDrama2 hr. 01 min.Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Maggie SmithMichael EnglerAction/Adventure1 hr. 29 min.Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Yvette MonrealAdrian GrunbergDrama1 hr. 49 min.Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi BLorene ScafariaHorror/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 49 min.Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Isaiah MustafaAndy MuschiettiHorror1 hr. 51 min.Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie GanzhornAndre Ovredal



