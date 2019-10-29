Most read
Will "Terminator" Successfully Score for Arnold, Linda and Time Folds?
Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner) works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but he has much bigger dreams. He yearns to become a Top Dog, the Arctic's star husky couriers. To prove he can do it, he commandeers one of the sleds and delivers a mysterious package to a secret location. Once there, he stumbles on a hidden fortress overseen by the nefarious Otto Von Walrus (John Cleese). The blubbery evil genius commands an army of oddly polite puffin henchmen. Swifty discovers Otto Von Walrus' villainous plan to drill beneath the snow-packed surface to unleash masses of ancient gas to melt the Arctic and become the world's supreme ruler. To stop this sinister scheme, Swifty enlists the help of his friends: PB (Alec Baldwin), a neurotic polar bear, Lemmy (James Franco), a scatterbrained albatross, Jade Fox (Heidi Klum), a brainy engineer, Leopold (Omar Sy) and Bertha (Heidi Klum), two conspiracy theorist otters and Magda (Anjelica Huston), his curmudgeonly boss
Read more at https://www.comingsoon.net/movie/arctic-dogs-2019#RTlYC0SOZ1BaEfBw.99
HARRIET
Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.
Read more at https://www.comingsoon.net/movie/harriet-2019#fXkYfmBOIMdatlKs.99
MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN
Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, Motherless Brooklyn follows Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna.
TERMINATOR DARK FATE
James Cameron and Tim Miller are treating the new movie as a direct sequel to Cameron’s "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." “We’re starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centerpiece of the new story,” Cameron said. “We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters, but we’ll have Arnold and Linda’s characters to anchor it.”
Read more at https://www.comingsoon.net/movie/terminator-dark-fate-2019#lxegWBhtRqKwhRye.99
COMING
DARK WATERS
Ruffalo's 'Dark Waters' is based on the true story of Bilott, who battled the chemical giant DuPont in West Virginia for illegally dumping toxic C8 (a chemical that is used in the making of Teflon). The chemical was shockingly found in drinking water affecting 70,000 local residents. Limited Nov 22. Wide Dec. 6
FLASHBACK CINEMA
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN 16
TRAILER ▶
ARCTIC DOGS PGAnimation
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
James Franco, Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, Laurie Holden, Michael Madsen, Anjelica Huston
DIRECTOR
Aaron Woodley
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:55AM2:15PM4:35PM7:00PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
HARRIET PG-13Drama
2 hr. 05 min.
CAST
Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters
DIRECTOR
Kasi Lemmons
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
MOTHERLESS BROOKLY NRDrama
2 hr. 24 min.
CAST
Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones
DIRECTOR
Edward Norton
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM3:00PM6:10PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
TERMINATOR: DARK FATE RAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 08 min.
CAST
Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta
DIRECTOR
Tim Miller
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM12:40PM3:10PM3:40PM6:10PM6:40PM9:10PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
COUNTDOWN PG-13Horror
1 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Elizabeth Lail, Anne Winters, Peter Facinelli, Talitha Eliana Bateman, Tom Segura
DIRECTOR
Justin Dec
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM2:20PM4:40PM7:05PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL PGAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Ed Skrein, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville
DIRECTOR
Joachim Rønning
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM3:15PM6:15PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP RComedy/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin
DIRECTOR
Ruben Fleischer
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:30PM5:00PM7:25PM9:50PM TRAILER ▶
THE ADDAMS FAMILYPGAnimation
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll
DIRECTOR
Conrad Vernon
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:35PM4:50PM7:10PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
GEMINI MAN PG-13SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 57 min.
CAST
Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong
DIRECTOR
Ang Lee
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:15PM6:05PM
TRAILER ▶
JOKER RAction/Adventure
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais
DIRECTOR
Todd Phillips
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
ABOMINABLE PGAnimation/Comedy/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Sarah Paulson, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Michelle Wong
DIRECTOR
Jill Culton, Todd Wilderman
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:45AM2:10PM4:30PM6:55PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
DOWNTON ABBEY PGDrama
2 hr. 01 min.
CAST
Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Maggie Smith
DIRECTOR
Michael Engler
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:35PM6:35PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
RAMBO: LAST BLOOD RAction/Adventure
1 hr. 29 min.
CAST
Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Yvette Monreal
DIRECTOR
Adrian Grunberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM2:45PM5:05PM7:20PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
HUSTLERS RDrama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi B
DIRECTOR
Lorene Scafaria
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D3:25PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
IT CHAPTER TWO RHorror/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Isaiah Mustafa
DIRECTOR
Andy Muschietti
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:20PM4:55PM8:40PM
TRAILER ▶
SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK PG-13Horror
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn
DIRECTOR
Andre Ovredal
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:55PM3:45PM7:15PM9:55PM