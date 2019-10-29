Will "Terminator" Successfully Score for Arnold, Linda and Time Folds?

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 22:53
Will "Terminator" Successfully Score for Arnold, Linda and Time Folds?

 

 

NEW THIS WEEK

ARCTIC DOGS

 

Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner) works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but he has much bigger dreams. He yearns to become a Top Dog, the Arctic's star husky couriers. To prove he can do it, he commandeers one of the sleds and delivers a mysterious package to a secret location. Once there, he stumbles on a hidden fortress overseen by the nefarious Otto Von Walrus (John Cleese). The blubbery evil genius commands an army of oddly polite puffin henchmen. Swifty discovers Otto Von Walrus' villainous plan to drill beneath the snow-packed surface to unleash masses of ancient gas to melt the Arctic and become the world's supreme ruler. To stop this sinister scheme, Swifty enlists the help of his friends: PB (Alec Baldwin), a neurotic polar bear, Lemmy (James Franco), a scatterbrained albatross, Jade Fox (Heidi Klum), a brainy engineer, Leopold (Omar Sy) and Bertha (Heidi Klum), two conspiracy theorist otters and Magda (Anjelica Huston), his curmudgeonly boss
Read more at https://www.comingsoon.net/movie/arctic-dogs-2019#RTlYC0SOZ1BaEfBw.99

 

HARRIET 

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.
Read more at https://www.comingsoon.net/movie/harriet-2019#fXkYfmBOIMdatlKs.99

 

MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN

 

Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, Motherless Brooklyn follows Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna.

TERMINATOR DARK FATE

James Cameron and Tim Miller are treating the new movie as a direct sequel to Cameron’s "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." “We’re starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centerpiece of the new story,” Cameron said. “We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters, but we’ll have Arnold and Linda’s characters to anchor it.”
Read more at https://www.comingsoon.net/movie/terminator-dark-fate-2019#lxegWBhtRqKwhRye.99





COMING 

DARK WATERS

Ruffalo's 'Dark Waters' is based on the true story of Bilott, who battled the chemical giant DuPont in West Virginia for illegally dumping toxic C8 (a chemical that is used in the making of Teflon). The chemical was shockingly found in drinking water affecting 70,000 local residents. Limited Nov 22. Wide Dec. 6

FLASHBACK CINEMA

 

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16



Poster of Arctic DogsTRAILER ▶

ARCTIC DOGS         PG

Animation
1 hr. 33 min.

CAST
James Franco, Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, Laurie Holden, Michael Madsen, Anjelica Huston

DIRECTOR
Aaron Woodley

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:55AM2:15PM4:35PM7:00PM9:20PM


Poster of HarrietTRAILER ▶

HARRIET        PG-13

Drama
2 hr. 05 min.

CAST
Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters

DIRECTOR
Kasi Lemmons

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:10PM


Poster of Motherless BrooklynTRAILER ▶

MOTHERLESS BROOKLY       NR

Drama
2 hr. 24 min.

CAST
Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones

DIRECTOR
Edward Norton

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM3:00PM6:10PM9:25PM


Dark FateTRAILER ▶

TERMINATOR: DARK FATE     R

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 08 min.

CAST
Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta

DIRECTOR
Tim Miller

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM12:40PM3:10PM3:40PM6:10PM6:40PM9:10PM9:40PM



Poster of CountdownTRAILER ▶

COUNTDOWN   PG-13

Horror
1 hr. 28 min.

CAST
Elizabeth Lail, Anne Winters, Peter Facinelli, Talitha Eliana Bateman, Tom Segura

DIRECTOR
Justin Dec

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM2:20PM4:40PM7:05PM9:35PM


Mistress of EvilTRAILER ▶

MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL    PG

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Ed Skrein, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville

DIRECTOR
Joachim Rønning

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM3:15PM6:15PM9:00PM



Double TapTRAILER ▶

ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP    R

Comedy/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 39 min.

CAST
Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin

DIRECTOR
Ruben Fleischer

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:30PM5:00PM7:25PM9:50PM Poster of The Addams FamilyTRAILER ▶

THE ADDAMS FAMILYPG

Animation
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll

DIRECTOR
Conrad Vernon

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:35PM4:50PM7:10PM9:30PM



Poster of Gemini ManTRAILER ▶

GEMINI MAN        PG-13

SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 57 min.

CAST
Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong

DIRECTOR
Ang Lee

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:15PM6:05PM


Poster of JokerTRAILER ▶

JOKER        R

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais

DIRECTOR
Todd Phillips

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:45PM


Poster of AbominableTRAILER ▶

ABOMINABLE  PG

Animation/Comedy/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 32 min.

CAST
Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Sarah Paulson, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Michelle Wong

DIRECTOR
Jill Culton, Todd Wilderman

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:45AM2:10PM4:30PM6:55PM9:15PM

Poster of Downton AbbeyTRAILER ▶

DOWNTON ABBEY   PG

Drama
2 hr. 01 min.

CAST
Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Maggie Smith

DIRECTOR
Michael Engler

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:35PM6:35PM9:20PM

Last BloodTRAILER ▶

RAMBO: LAST BLOOD    R

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 29 min.

CAST
Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Yvette Monreal

DIRECTOR
Adrian Grunberg

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM2:45PM5:05PM7:20PM9:45PM

Poster of HustlersTRAILER ▶

HUSTLERS   R

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi B

DIRECTOR
Lorene Scafaria

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D3:25PM8:50PM


Poster of It Chapter TwoTRAILER ▶

IT CHAPTER TWO    R

Horror/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Isaiah Mustafa

DIRECTOR
Andy Muschietti

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:20PM4:55PM8:40PM


Poster of Scary Stories to Tell In The DarkTRAILER ▶

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK    PG-13

Horror
1 hr. 51 min.

CAST
Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn

DIRECTOR
Andre Ovredal

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:55PM3:45PM7:15PM9:55PM


 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus