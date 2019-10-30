Virginia Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Producing Child Pornography

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Vinton, Virginia, man was sentenced to federal prison for a child pornography offense, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Conner Ray Blevins, 19, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for production of a video of child pornography. Blevins was also sentenced to serve 25 years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender following his release from prison.

“Individuals committing egregious crimes like this should be prepared to do significant time, because we’re coming after you,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “And we’re going to argue for the longest sentences possible.”

Blevins previously admitted that on October 5, 2018, he traveled from his residence in Virginia to West Virginia, where he picked up two minors under the age of 12 with whom he had been communicating with over Facebook. Blevins took the minors to a hotel in Putnam County where he proceeded to record a video depicting himself engaging in sexually explicit conduct with one of the minors. Blevins also admitted to engaging in sexually explicit conduct with the other minor as well.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, and the Department of Homeland—Security Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald is handling the prosecution.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.