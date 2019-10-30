Detroit Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit, Michigan man pled guilty today to a federal drug conspiracy charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Gerald Robinson, 26, entered a guilty plea to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and Xanax.

“Too many pill peddlers have traveled to West Virginia from Detroit,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We are working with law enforcement partners across jurisdictional borders to identify and prosecute out-of-state drug dealers that bring drugs into our communities.”

Robinson admitted that in April 2017 he came to Huntington, West Virginia with the intent to distribute oxycodone and Xanax. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Robinson was a passenger in on Interstate 64. Officer located over 200 oxycodone pills and 53 Xanax pills.

Robinson faces up to twenty years in federal prison when he is sentenced on February 3, 2020.

The investigation was conducted by the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.