Two Cabell Deputies Shot Executing Warrant on Blue Sulpher Road; Injuries Apparently not Life Threatening
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 18:53 Updated 3 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said at a news conference, "the best thing that we can say about today, my guys can all go home." Deputies Jimmy Johnson and Jared Cremeans during a volley of shots attempting to enter the structure.
No further word as of 7:50 p.m . This is a developing story.