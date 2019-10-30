Two Cabell Deputies Shot Executing Warrant on Blue Sulpher Road; Injuries Apparently not Life Threatening

 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 18:53 Updated 3 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Two Cabell County Sheriff's Deputies have been shot while attempting to execute a search warrant in the 4000 block of Blue Sulphur Road. Their injuries are reportedly not life threatening. Dispatch reported the incident at about 6:30  p.m. The suspect may have been involved in the Ona fire station shooting incident, but this is not confirmed.

Multiple agencies are stating that Michael Pinkerman has been killed. His father who was in the house   will be charged, Zerkle said. 

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said at a news conference, "the best thing that we can say about today, my guys  can all go home." Deputies Jimmy Johnson and Jared Cremeans during a volley of shots attempting to enter the structure. 

No further word as of 7:50 p.m . This is a developing story. 

