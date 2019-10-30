Two Cabell Deputies Shot Executing Warrant on Blue Sulpher Road; Injuries Apparently not Life Threatening

Two Cabell County Sheriff's Deputies have been shot while attempting to execute a search warrant in the 4000 block of Blue Sulphur Road. Their injuries are reportedly not life threatening. Dispatch reported the incident at about 6:30 p.m. The suspect may have been involved in the Ona fire station shooting incident, but this is not confirmed.

Multiple agencies are stating that Michael Pinkerman has been killed. His father who was in the house will be charged, Zerkle said.