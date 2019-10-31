Most read
VOCA Grants Awarded to Cabell, Wayne, Surrounding Counties
Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced the release of $14,847,817 in Victims of Crime Act Assistance sub-grants to 81 public, and private non-profit agencies in West Virginia. Included were the Cabell County Commission, CONTACT Huntington, Inc. TEAM for WV, Inc., Family Services of Goodwill Industries and Branches Domestic Violence Shelter.
VOCA sub-grants provide direct services to crime victims such as counseling, advocacy and transportation. The grants are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Victims of Crime-Office of Justice Programs, and administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the state Department of Administrative Services.
Below, are details of the grants awarded in Cabell, and Wayne counties:
- Cabell County Commission - $211,650: This grant will fund staff in the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Cabell County
- CONTACT Huntington, Inc. - $465,603: This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of sexual assault in Cabell, Wayne, Logan, Mingo, Mason, and Lincoln counties.
- TEAM for WV Children, Inc. - $418,348: This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Cabell, Wayne, Kanawha, Putnam, Lincoln, Boone, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, and Mason counties.
- Family Services of Goodwill Industries - $87,070: This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, financial exploitation, and child abuse in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Mingo, and Wayne counties.
- Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc. - $567,910: This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence in Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, Wayne, and Mason counties.