IMAGES of the real stand in for Shining's Overlook Hotel

Wonder what an iconic movie venue looks like 40 years after it served as a creepy, haunted and possessed inspiration for "The Shining" and the set for King's TV mini-series of the novel?

Actually, the Stanley Kubrick (1980) film used Oregon's Timberline Lodge for exteriors and the interiors inspired by the Ahwahnee Hotel (built 1927) in Yosemite National Park.

However, King was not a fan of Stanley Kubrick's film He produced a TV mini-series "Stephen King's The Shining" (1997) which he wrote. King insisted that The Stanley be the set. It's the hotel that inspired King's novel:

Some time in 1974, horror writer Stephen King and his wife Tabitha spent one night at the Stanley Hotel during their brief residency in Boulder, Colorado.[6] At the time, King was struggling with Darkshine as the working title of his latest project. King had set the events of the book in an amusement park but he felt a more isolated setting was necessary. According to George Beahm's Stephen King Companion, "on the advisement of locals who suggested a resort hotel located in Estes Park, an hour's drive away to the north, Stephen and Tabitha King found themselves checking in at the Stanley Hotel just as its other guests were checking out, because the hotel was shutting down for the winter season. After checking in and after Tabitha went to bed, King roamed the halls and went down to the hotel bar, where drinks were served by a bartender named Grady. As he returned to his room, numbered 217, his imagination was fired up by the hotel's remote location, its grand size, and its eerie desolation. And when King went into the bathroom and pulled back the pink curtain for the tub, which had claw feet, he thought, 'What if somebody died here? At that moment, I knew I had a book.'"

In a 1977 interview by the Literary Guild, King recounts, "While we were living [in Boulder] we heard about this terrific old mountain resort hotel and decided to give it a try. But when we arrived, they were just getting ready to close for the season, and we found ourselves the only guests in the place—with all those long, empty corridors." King and his wife were served dinner in an empty dining room accompanied by canned orchestral music: "Except for our table all the chairs were up on the tables. So the music is echoing down the hall, and, I mean, it was like God had put me there to hear that and see those things. And by the time I went to bed that night, I had the whole book [The Shining] in my mind."

The premise had Jack Nicholson and his family as caretakers of the hotel during the off season when it is closed.

Remember, the AX, the TWINS, a BLOODY basement?

"Doctor Sleep" has been called this year's best King adaptation. One review of the film said:



"It's nothing to go channeling your inner Jack Nicholson and chopping through doors. But Flanagan's "Doctor Sleep" respects both King's and Kubrick's visions while letting a rising horror master go his own way, too."

The Stanley Hotel (The Shining)

Estes Park, Colorado 2019