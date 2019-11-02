Marshall to present 56th annual International Festival Nov. 9

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The 56th annual International Festival, sponsored by the Office of International Student Services, returns to Marshall University from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus. The event will take place on the second floor due to ongoing building renovations. Guests needing elevator access should use the 5th Avenue entrance for the event.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to purchase international food samples from local vendors during the event. Participating restaurants include Hibachi Japanese Steakhouse, Jewel City Seafood, Kustom Kreams, Marshall Dining by Sodexo and New China Garden Buffet.

The festival is West Virginia’s largest and longest-running international festival, featuring international foods, world music, dance and displays representing many countries and cultures.

“This is a great event for anyone who enjoys learning about other cultures and sampling delicious cuisine from around the world. We hope the entire Huntington community will join us for this truly global experience,” said Jyotsna Patel, event coordinator and administrator for the Office of International Student Services at Marshall.

“The International Festival provides a relaxing atmosphere to make new friends and become acquainted with different cultures. Knowing and understanding each other is a great start to making the world a more accepting and harmonious place.”

Children attending the event will have the opportunity to have a “passport” filled as they travel to various student booths representing more than 20 different countries. The physics and engineering departments will have demonstration tables and hands-on activities. Face painting, popcorn, a photo booth, games, crafts and more will also be available throughout the event, including a special appearance by Marshall University’s Marco.

The School of Pharmacy will be offering free flu shots to attendees throughout the evening.

Live entertainment will feature Voodoo Katz of Charleston, West Virginia, a six-man band known for their core Caribbean and African numbers, as well as various performances by Marshall University international students.

A silent auction will be held, and raffle tickets will be available throughout the event for chances to win various items including a signed Marshall basketball with a pair of season tickets, a Vizio TV with built-in Chromecast donated by Comfort Suites of South Point, Board & Brush workshop certificates, Tophat couples dance sessions, Herman Miller Verus office chair donated by Contemporary Galleries of WV Inc., MU Artist Series tickets, Becca’s Wreaths and more.

The event is sponsored by Insurance for Students Inc., Artina Promotional Products, Chipotle Mexican Grill, City National Bank, Glenn’s Sporting Goods, Kroger, WoodmenLife and Yeager Airport. In addition, organizers gave a special thank you to Victor’s Cleaners and Launderers for ironing the flags.

For more information about Marshall University’s International Festival, contact the Office of International Student Services at 304-696-6229, e-mail patelj@marshall.edu or visit the International Festival website at www.marshall.edu/iss/festival.