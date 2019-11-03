Most read
John Hughes Paired Martin & Candy for Holiday Travel Nightmare
The 1987 "buddy" comedy stars Steve Martin as Neal Page, a high-strung marketing executive, and John Candy as Del Griffith, a goodhearted but annoying shower curtain ring salesman. They share a three-day odyssey of misadventures trying to get Neal home to Chicago in time for Thanksgiving with his family.
The two meet when their plane from NYC to Chicago is grounded in Wichita by a Second City blizzard. They will next try to find an available train which breaks down and end up sharing a car ride to the Windy City.
A Flashback Cinema feature , Planes returns to the digital big screen Sunday Nov 3 and Wednesday Nov 6 at select Marquee Cinemas for showing at 3:30 and 7 pm.
Die Hard comes Nov. 10. The series continues with Polar Express, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Sword, Home Alone, White Christmas , National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and It's a Wonderful Life.