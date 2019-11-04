Former Aristocrat Club Burns, Flames Spread to Adjacent Home

A former Huntington social club is officially no more.

A Sunday night blaze destroyed the vacant Aristocrat Club at 201 4th Ave. According to WOWK-TV 13, calls came into Cabell County 911 around 10:45 p.m.

Flames caused the building's roof to collapse, and spread to an adjacent property. No injuries were reported.

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader told WOWK the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Club opened for business in June 2006. Three years later, the company's incorporation was revoked when Carl Scarberry, its owner and incorporator, failed to file an annual business report with the Secretary of State's Office.

The property was still for sale.