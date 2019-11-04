Former Aristocrat Club Burns, Flames Spread to Adjacent Home

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, November 4, 2019 - 04:33 Updated 48 min ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Former Aristocrat Club Burns, Flames Spread to Adjacent Home
PHOTO Facebook/Sweeney

A former Huntington social club is officially no more.

A Sunday night blaze destroyed the vacant Aristocrat Club at 201 4th Ave. According to WOWK-TV 13, calls came into Cabell County 911 around 10:45 p.m.

Flames caused the building's roof to collapse, and spread to an adjacent property.  No injuries were reported. 

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader told WOWK the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Club opened for business in June 2006. Three years later, the company's incorporation was revoked when Carl Scarberry, its owner and incorporator, failed to file an annual business report with the Secretary of State's Office. 

The property was still for sale. 

Former Aristocrat Club Burns, Flames Spread to Adjacent Home

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus