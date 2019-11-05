HPD Observes No Shave November

The Huntington Police Department is putting down their razors and letting their beards grow for No Shave November in effort to raise funds for children fighting cancer. The goal is to grow awareness of their fundraising efforts by embracing their hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free. The officers will donate the money they typically spend on shaving/grooming products to the Hoops Family Children's Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital .

Several schools in Cabell and Wayne counties have also been issued a challenge to help the Police Department raise money for their cause. The school that raises the most money by the end of the month will get to shave the officers' beards!

YOU can donate, too, and learn more about the fundraising effort, which is in honor of former HPD Chief Joe Ciccarelli, who passed away in 2018 after a long battle with cancer, at www.hpdnoshave.com. #HPDNoShave #NoShaveNovember #MyHuntington