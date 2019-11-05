Most read
HPD Observes No Shave November
Tuesday, November 5, 2019 - 18:02 Updated 57 min ago FromPress Release
Several schools in Cabell and Wayne counties have also been issued a challenge to help the Police Department raise money for their cause. The school that raises the most money by the end of the month will get to shave the officers' beards!
YOU can donate, too, and learn more about the fundraising effort, which is in honor of former HPD Chief Joe Ciccarelli, who passed away in 2018 after a long battle with cancer, at www.hpdnoshave.com. #HPDNoShave #NoShaveNovember #MyHuntington