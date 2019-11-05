Two Huntington Men Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Federal Drug Crimes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – In two separate cases, Huntington men were sentenced to five years in prison for federal drug crimes, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

“Week after week we are sending heroin and fentanyl dealers to federal prison,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “When I took office, I promised to get poison peddlers off of our streets and lock them up, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

George Gordon, 46, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. Gordon previously admitted that on December 19, 2018, officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant at Gordon’s residence at 416 30th Street in Huntington. Officers recovered 67 grams of fentanyl from a jar in the kitchen. The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.

David Bond, 38, previously pled guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. On three separate occasions between February 7, 2018, and February 20, 2018, Bond sold heroin and what he believed to be heroin, but in fact turned out to be fentanyl, to a confidential informant working with the DEA/HIDTA Task Force. The drugs sold on these dates were tested by the DEA Lab and confirmed to be heroin and fentanyl. The DEA/AHIDTA Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe handled the prosecution.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentences.

These cases are being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.