Kentucky Governor's Race Too Close to Call

 Tuesday, November 5, 2019 - 23:35 Updated 6 hours ago
“President Trump’s Bluegrass rally helped five of six Kentucky Republicans win clear statewide victories, including Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron, who will be the first black A.G.
in Kentucky history and the first Republican to hold the office since 1948. The President just about dragged Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line, helping him run stronger than expected in what turned into a very close race at the end. A final outcome remains to be seen.”
