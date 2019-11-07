Chalk It Up For Children Event to Help The Underprivileged Children Foundation

Charleston, WV … The Underprivileged Children Foundation (UCF) was established in 2016 by native West Virginians with more than 50 combined years of witnessing and assisting impoverished families. With a mission to “Enhance and advance the lives of West Virginia families in need,” they set out to make a difference one family at a time.

On Thursday, November 7, 2019 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at 405 Capitol Street in the Daniel Boone Room in Charleston, WV, UCF is having a fundraising event, Chalk it up for Children.

Rob Cleland, local artist, worked with PRO-Kids which is an after-school program. The event will showcase the art, which will also be auctioned off.

Pizza, drinks, and music will fill the air.

Ron Sowell, musician, will be playing music.

The event assists the foundation’s campaign, UPLIFTED!

This grassroots effort seeks resources to provide for basic needs and holiday treats to those children & families identified through UCF’s vast partner network to provide essentials like winter coats, backpacks for school, clothing – all necessities for work & school. UCF is also partnering with area charities to enhance the impact of these organizations. Finally, UCF is launching in-home/community-based therapeutic services designed to address issues resulting from long periods of struggle.

The UCF helps Individuals on a case by case basis including assistance with paying utility bills, food and donations to families who experience natural disasters and house fires. They also help with:

• Donations to community programs such as Little League baseball and football teams.

• Operation Easter Basket-handing out Easter baskets to struggling families.

• Christmas toy donations to underprivileged children.

More information can be found at www.helpWVkids.org or by calling (304) 542-4698