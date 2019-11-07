Most read
Nothing on Huntington Council Agenda; Finance to consider Sewer Cleaning Truck Purchase
In addition the Administration/Finance Committee meets at 7 p.m. to consider a Huntington Sanitary Board purchase of a sewer cleaning truck. .
HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL
*** TUESDAY ***
November 12, 2019
7:30 p.m.
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. 2nd Reading of Ordinances: NONE
6. 1st Reading of Ordinance: NONE
7. Resolutions: NONE
8. Good & Welfare
9. Adjournment
***
There will be a meeting of the Administration & Finance Committee in City Council Chambers on TUESDAY, November 12, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:
1. Resolution 2019-R-94: A Resolution of Council Authorizing the Huntington Sanitary Board to purchase One (1) Combination Sewer Cleaning Truck
2. Other Matters as Necessary