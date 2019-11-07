Nothing on Huntington Council Agenda; Finance to consider Sewer Cleaning Truck Purchase

The meeting would ordinarily be Monday, but City Hall is closed for Veteran's Day.

Huntington City Council meets on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at City Hall. The work session is at 7:20 p.m.

In addition the Administration/Finance Committee meets at 7 p.m. to consider a Huntington Sanitary Board purchase of a sewer cleaning truck. .

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

*** TUESDAY ***

November 12, 2019

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of Ordinances: NONE

6. 1st Reading of Ordinance: NONE

7. Resolutions: NONE

8. Good & Welfare

9. Adjournment

***

There will be a meeting of the Administration & Finance Committee in City Council Chambers on TUESDAY, November 12, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

1. Resolution 2019-R-94: A Resolution of Council Authorizing the Huntington Sanitary Board to purchase One (1) Combination Sewer Cleaning Truck

2. Other Matters as Necessary