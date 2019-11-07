Nothing on Huntington Council Agenda; Finance to consider Sewer Cleaning Truck Purchase

 Thursday, November 7, 2019 - 16:35 Updated 1 hour ago

Huntington City Council meets on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at City Hall. The work session is at 7:20 p.m. 

The meeting would ordinarily be Monday, but City Hall is closed for Veteran's Day.

In addition the Administration/Finance Committee meets at 7 p.m. to consider a Huntington Sanitary Board purchase  of a sewer cleaning truck. . 

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

*** TUESDAY ***

November 12, 2019

7:30 p.m.

 

 

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

 

2. Roll Call

 

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

 

4. Reports of the Mayor

 

5. 2nd Reading of Ordinances: NONE

 

6. 1st Reading of Ordinance: NONE

 

7. Resolutions: NONE

 

8. Good & Welfare

 

9. Adjournment

***

There will be a meeting of the Administration & Finance Committee in City Council Chambers on TUESDAY, November 12, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

 

1. Resolution 2019-R-94: A Resolution of Council Authorizing the Huntington Sanitary Board to purchase One (1) Combination Sewer Cleaning Truck

2. Other Matters as Necessary

