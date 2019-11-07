Park Board Sets Veterans Day Parade

 Thursday, November 7, 2019 - 19:29 Updated 6 hours ago

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, in cooperation with the Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement, presents the annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Arch on Monday, November 11.

The parade will line up at 10 a.m. and originate at 14th Street West, travelling east on Memorial Boulevard to the Veterans Memorial Arch.

The annual Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Arch and will feature keynote Speaker J. Brian Nimmo, director of the Hershel "Woody" Williams Veterans Administration Medical Center.

In addition to Nimmo, the ceremony will feature musical interludes by the Fairland High School Marching Band and remarks from area veterans and elected officials.

Refreshments will be served by the American Legion Auxiliary, Huntington Unit 16.

