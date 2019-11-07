Most read
Park Board Sets Veterans Day Parade
The annual Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Arch and will feature keynote Speaker J. Brian Nimmo, director of the Hershel "Woody" Williams Veterans Administration Medical Center.
In addition to Nimmo, the ceremony will feature musical interludes by the Fairland High School Marching Band and remarks from area veterans and elected officials.
Refreshments will be served by the American Legion Auxiliary, Huntington Unit 16.