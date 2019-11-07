ONDCP Statement on Chinese Prosecution and Sentencing of Fentanyl Traffickers and Producers

White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director Jim Carroll released the following statement after the Chinese government announced the conviction of multiple suspects charged with production and trafficking of illicit drugs, including fentanyl and its analogues.

“The concrete action taken by China is a direct result of President Trump’s strong leadership on this issue, and the personal engagement by many members of Congress in communicating our entire government’s commitment to saving American lives. China’s fentanyl trafficking and production prosecution is a positive step in following through on the pledge secured by President Trump. We look forward to further cooperation to stop the flow of these deadly substances into the United States,”

said.

In a meeting with President Trump

, President Xi agreed to designate the entire class of fentanyl-related substances as Controlled Substances, meaning that people manufacturing and trafficking fentanyl into the United States will be subject to maximum penalties under Chinese law.

During meetings in Beijing

, Director Carroll secured commitments from China to take further steps and law enforcement action to crack down on illicit fentanyl production and trafficking. These actions include: establishing recurring law enforcement cooperation meetings, rapidly responding to investigative leads, expanding detection and narcotics laboratory capabilities, improving the tracking of postal shipments, and launching joint investigations.