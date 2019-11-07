Most read
- Lady Irish Prevails Over Trinity
- Federal Judge Next Marshall Amicus Curiae Speaker
- Marshall Outlasts SMU , 64-62
- Huntington Men Each Sentenced on Drug Possession Charges
- St. Joe Lady Irish Wins Over South Point
- Marshall Men Defeat Rice
- IMAGE GALLERY: 2012 Tri-State Comic Con Rocked
- OPINION: Five Ways University Presidents Can Prove Their Commitment to Free Speech
ONDCP Statement on Chinese Prosecution and Sentencing of Fentanyl Traffickers and Producers
Thursday, November 7, 2019 - 21:52 Updated 4 hours ago The White House Press Office
“The concrete action taken by China is a direct result of President Trump’s strong leadership on this issue, and the personal engagement by many members of Congress in communicating our entire government’s commitment to saving American lives. China’s fentanyl trafficking and production prosecution is a positive step in following through on the pledge secured by President Trump. We look forward to further cooperation to stop the flow of these deadly substances into the United States,” ONDCP Director Jim Carroll said.
In a meeting with President Trump in December 2018, President Xi agreed to designate the entire class of fentanyl-related substances as Controlled Substances, meaning that people manufacturing and trafficking fentanyl into the United States will be subject to maximum penalties under Chinese law.
During meetings in Beijing in September 2019, Director Carroll secured commitments from China to take further steps and law enforcement action to crack down on illicit fentanyl production and trafficking. These actions include: establishing recurring law enforcement cooperation meetings, rapidly responding to investigative leads, expanding detection and narcotics laboratory capabilities, improving the tracking of postal shipments, and launching joint investigations.