HERD ZONE: Men’s Basketball Set to Host Toledo

Marshall men's basketball looks to move to 2-0 when it plays host to the Toledo Rockets Sunday afternoon in the Cam Henderson Center.

Marshall is on a five-game win streak going back to last season. It is the fifth such streak under D'Antoni, with the all five coming in the last two calendar years.



D'Antoni needs just three wins to reach 100 for his career after the team's season-opening win against Robert Morris.

In the win,

scored a career-high 11 points, while

dished out a career-high five assists.

scored a game-high 20 points in the victory. It was the fourth 20-point game of his career and his first since the 2017-18 season, his freshman year.

The Herd scored 67 points. It was just the first time that MU has won a game when scoring 69 or fewer points going back to last season. The last time Marshall won a game with fewer than 69 points was when it won the 2018 Conference USA Championship against WKU by 67-66 score.

Last season, the Herd fell to the Rockets in overtime 76-75 at the Cam Henderson Center.

At the helm of the Rockets is ninth-year head coach Tod Kowalczyk.

In Toledo's season-opening loss, 79-77, to Valparaiso, five student-athletes scored all 77 of its points. Marreon Jackson had a 27-point night, while Keshaun Saunders and Luke Knapke had 12 points. Spencer Littleson rounded out four Rockets in double-figure scoring with 10.

Willie Jackson grabbed 12 rebounds and scored eight points in the loss.

M. Jackson and W. Jackson scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, against the Herd last season.