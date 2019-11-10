Most read
HERD ZONE: No. 1 Seed and 14th-Ranked Men’s Soccer Awaits Winner of Kentucky vs. Florida Atlantic
Marshall secured the No. 1 overall seed, and the regular season championship, Friday night at No. 19 FIU. The Panthers are the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 6 seed South Carolina in the first round on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The winner of that matchup will then play No. 2 seed Charlotte on Friday.
With the 2-1 victory at FIU it was Marshall's first Conference USA Regular Season Title. It was also the first time the Herd has had the top overall seed going into a conference tournament since 2000 when Marshall was in the Mid-American Conference. The Herd's highest seed during the Southern Conference days (1979-1996) was the No. 2 seed in 1996.
Under head coach Chris Grassie Marshall has pushed its way into the national collegiate soccer conversation being ranked in the Top 25 for the past four weeks. The new rankings will be released Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 12). The Herd was predicted to finish fourth in the preseason coaches' poll.
Action for the 2019 Conference USA Tournament begins on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. All matches will be streamed on ESPN+ with Jake Griffith on the call.
2019 C-USA Men's Soccer Championship Schedule
Wednesday, November 13 – Quarterfinals
Match 1 – No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 5 Florida Atlantic (ESPN+) – 4:30 p.m.
Match 2 – No. 3 FIU vs. No. 6 South Carolina (ESPN+) – 7 p.m.
Friday, November 15 – Semifinals
Match 3 – No. 1 Marshall vs. Match 1 Winner (ESPN+) – 4:30 p.m.
Match 4 – No. 2 Charlotte vs. Match 2 Winner (ESPN+) – 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 17 – C-USA Championship
Match 5 – Match 3 Winner vs. Match 4 Winner (ESPN+) – 1 p.m.