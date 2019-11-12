Marshall Symphonic Band to Present 'The Places You’ll Go'

 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 02:01 Updated 14 hours ago

The Marshall University School of Music will present “The Places You'll Go,” a Marshall Symphonic Band concert on Thursday, Nov. 21. 

 The concert, featuring works  by Robert Sheldon, Samuel R. Hazo, Rossano Galante and Frank Ticheli, is conducted by Jesse Stevens, assistant director of bands. It begins at 7:30 p.m. in Smith Recital Hall.

“The Marshall Symphonic Band would like to take you on a musical journey with challenging works representing different locations in America and beyond with exciting flourishes in the woodwinds and epic fanfares from the brass,” Stevens said. “From the busy streets of New York to the echoing Shenandoah mountains, this concert will be one that you will not want to miss.”

 

