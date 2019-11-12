Marshall Symphonic Band to Present 'The Places You’ll Go'

The concert, featuring works by Robert Sheldon, Samuel R. Hazo, Rossano Galante and Frank Ticheli, is conducted by Jesse Stevens, assistant director of bands. It begins at 7:30 p.m. in Smith Recital Hall.

“The Marshall Symphonic Band would like to take you on a musical journey with challenging works representing different locations in America and beyond with exciting flourishes in the woodwinds and epic fanfares from the brass,” Stevens said. “From the busy streets of New York to the echoing Shenandoah mountains, this concert will be one that you will not want to miss.”