Scioto Commissioners Acknowledge A Plant Deaths, Stall on Independent Assessment

A woman in Waverly, Ohio, at a public meeting, told of cancer deaths in that region and said that testing should be within 50 miles of the A plant.

Although Piketon County Commissioners have pending independent soil, water and air test within seven miles of the allegedly contaminated Zahn's Corner Middle School, the Scioto County Commission has failed to ask for testing, according to Vina Colley, president of PRESS and National Nuclear Workers for Justice. One commission acknowledged familiarity with 19 deaths related to the A plant. Other commissioners have yet to inquire about testing.

Colley released the following statement ahead of the next Scioto Commissioners Meeting:

"(PRESS) Portsmouth Piketon Residents for Environmental Safety and Security and (NNWJ) National Nuclear Workers for Justice is offering a certified independent technician to take samples in all the schools for nothing. We have called the Portsmouth county commissioners and left a message. We have let Piketon health department know about the testing. We all know someone who had/has cancer or other industry-related illnesses. We have a right to know what is happening to our family and friends. Even our local animals and pets have tumors and cancer. They can’t hide the health problems any more.

One member of the Commissioners’ staff has lost over 17 family members with different cancers. In the 90’s Owen Thompson and I went to the contractor and told him his workers weren’t being suited up.

Commissioner Crabtree is wrong when he says that workers or groups didn’t come forward until after they lost their jobs. The Union informed the state of Ohio Health Department that workers were dying with cancers in 1957. Colley filed a grievance to the DOE and Dept of Labor while working at the plant in 1983. I thought that more than 30 workers were being exposed to radiation and asked for an investigation. Many other workers have asked for a full investigation. In 1979 the full union body under the leadership of Dennis Bloomfield went to D.C. asking for a full investigation. At one time we had almost 600 violation on site that workers filed. Commissioner Crabtree, before you make comments research the facts.

Brian, can’t just read a ACER report and not research the facts. It takes years of studies and scientific background to understand what is going on at the plant. What is on site and offsite is the product from the plant, not fallout or background levels. We reprocessed Russian and American reactor fuel. Piketon was not supposed to recycle reactor fuel. This was done in secret and the communities and workers were left in the dark.

PRESS and the community said NO to the waste cells. The company went to the surrounding area commissioners to get permission to build the waste cell. The plant is near streams of water which flow into the Scioto and Ohio rivers. This area is often flooded during the spring season. A Cincinnati Enquirer analysis of National Weather Service data going back to 1950 shows that in a typical year, Ohio sees 13 tornadoes, At least 15 felt earthquakes have been reported in southeastern Ohio since 1776, according to ODNR.Jul 1, 2019"

View PDF's of Piketon contamination below: