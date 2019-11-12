Most read
Marshall to host internationally acclaimed educator Stephen Ritz
Ritz is the author of the bestselling book, The Power of a Plant, and founder of Green Bronx Machine. He is responsible for creating the first edible classroom in the world, which he has developed into the National Health, Wellness and Learning Center. Ritz and his students have grown more than 85,000 pounds of vegetables in the South Bronx, which has increased school attendance from 40% to 93% daily and also helped provide 2,200 youth jobs in the area.
Ritz was a Top Ten Finalist for the Global Teacher Prize; named Global Humanitarian, Food Tank Hero, TEDx Prize Winner, Global Food Educator; and presented at the White House for President Barack Obama three times. A replica of his classroom was also installed in the United States Botanic Garden in Washington, D.C., and his curriculum is being used internationally, as well as in hundreds of schools across the country.