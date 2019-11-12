Listening sessions on prevention, treatment and recovery to begin Nov. 14

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery will host public listening sessions in Calhoun, Jackson, Mason, Ritchie and Roane counties to gather input regarding the prevention, treatment and recovery needs of individuals and communities affected by opioid/substance use. Information will be collected by the Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery in partnership with Prestera Center, Westbrook Health Services, local county coalitions and Family Resource Networks (FRN).

At the listening sessions, attendees will be asked to talk about community resources, their strengths and gaps in care, and what the priorities should be for service development.

There is also an electronic survey that community members can complete to help assess where partnerships can be strengthened throughout the five-county area. The survey can be accessed through the Marshall University SBIRT Facebook page at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/290348181350506/posts/943819839336667?d=n&sfns=mo.

Listening Session Dates and Times

· Calhoun County, Thursday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.

Calhoun County Board of Education, 540 Alan B. Mollohan Dr., Mount Zion, WV 26151. Sponsored by the Minnie Hamilton and Wild & Wonderful Calhoun County Coalition.

· Roane County, Tuesday, Nov. 19, Noon.

Roane County High School Room 5, 1 Raider Way, Spencer, WV 25276.

Sponsored by Roane County FRN.

· Mason County, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 3 p.m.

Mason County Courthouse Annex, 200 Sixth Street, Point Pleasant, WV 25550. Sponsored by Mason County FRN.

· Ritchie County, Thursday, Nov. 21, Noon.

2479 Ellenboro Rd. Ste. D, Harrisville, WV 26362.

Sponsored by Ritchie County FRN.

· Jackson County, Friday, Nov. 22, 2 p.m.

WVU JGH Hospital Learning Center, 122 Pinnell Street, Ripley, WV 25271.

Sponsored by Jackson County FRN.

For more information contact Amy Saunders by e-mail at saunde22@marshall.ed or by phone at 304-696-4800.