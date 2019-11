"Charlie's Angels" Reboot has week to shine before its "Frozen"

A more fem "Charlie's Angels" helmed by Elizabeth Banks has seven days to demonstrate it's 'new' target audience before Elsa & Anna charm through song, dance thrills, and bonding viewers onto a

dark journey which has garnered some early reviews that say, it's better than the first one.

So everything new this week and next has an icy colossus featuring a blonde princess and her sister.

NEW THIS WEEK:

CHARLIE'S ANGELS

Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie's Angels take flight. In Banks' bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world's smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.

FORD V FERRARI

Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in this movie based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

GOOD LIAR

Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life.

JO JO RABBIT

Writer director Taika Waititi (THOR: RAGNAROK, HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, JOJO RABBIT, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis), whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism.

IN THE WINGS ....

DARK WATERS

A corporate defense attorney takes on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company that exposes a lengthy history of pollution.

21 BRIDGES

An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

THIS WEEK

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

CHARLIE'S ANGELS PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









FORD V FERRARI PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE GOOD LIAR R

CAST

DIRECTOR













DOCTOR SLEEP R

CAST

DIRECTOR









LAST CHRISTMAS PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR





















MIDWAY PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









































PLAYING WITH FIRE PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

















HARRIET PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN R

CAST

DIRECTOR













TERMINATOR: DARK FATE R

CAST

DIRECTOR





















COUNTDOWN PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













JOJO RABBIT PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL PG

CAST

DIRECTOR





















ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP R

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE ADDAMS FAMILY PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

















JOKER R

CAST

DIRECTOR

Action/Adventure1 hr. 59 min.Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Elizabeth Banks, Djimon Hounsou, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, Patrick Stewart, Nat FaxonElizabeth BanksAction/Adventure/Drama2 hr. 32 min.Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Rupe, Remo Girone, Ray McKinnonJames MangoldDrama1 hr. 49 min.Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Mark Lewis Jones, Russell Tovey, Jim CarterBill CondonHorror2 hr. 31 min.Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Cliff CurtisMike FlanaganComedy/Romance1 hr. 42 min.Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma ThompsonPaul FeigWar/Action/Adventure/Drama2 hr. 18 min.Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Nick Jonas, Luke Kleintank, Keean JohnsonRoland EmmerichComedy1 hr. 36 min.John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Brianna Hildebrand, Dennis Haybert, Judy GreerAndy FickmanDrama2 hr. 05 min.Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke PetersKasi LemmonsDrama2 hr. 24 min.Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry JonesEdward NortonAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 08 min.Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Diego BonetaTim MillerHorror1 hr. 28 min.Elizabeth Lail, Anne Winters, Peter Facinelli, Talitha Eliana Bateman, Tom SeguraJustin DecComedy1 hr. 48 min.Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi, Thomasin McKenzieTaika WaititiAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 58 min.Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Ed Skrein, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley ManvilleJoachim RønningComedy/Action/Adventure1 hr. 39 min.Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail BreslinRuben FleischerAnimation1 hr. 45 min.Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick KrollConrad VernonAction/Adventure2 hr. 02 min.Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh PaisTodd Phillips

MORE VENUE SCHEDULES TO COME

CHECK BACK 24 HOURS