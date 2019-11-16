Free hernia screenings available at Marshall Health

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Surgery is offering free hernia screenings, Friday, Nov. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. at its office in the Marshall University Medical Center located at 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington.

Hernias develop in the abdominal, groin and chest areas and do not go away on their own. Symptoms range from a bulge, swelling, sense of feeling full to heartburn, indigestion and difficulty swallowing. The most common types of hernias are inguinal or femoral hernias, which are caused by weakened muscles in the abdominal and groin area. Anyone can develop them; specific risk factors include being male, family history, chronic cough or constipation, weight lifting and pregnancy.

Surgeons participating in the screenings include Farzad Amiri, M.D., and Semeret T. Munie, M.D. Both are certified by the American Board of Surgeons and specialize in minimally invasive robotic surgery.

The department’s goal for the event is to help individuals overcome what is causing their pain regardless of whether it is a hernia and find treatment, explained David A. Denning, M.D., professor and chair of the department of surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Interested participants are advised to call and make a reservation for a screening. While participants wait for their appointment, they will have the opportunity to learn more about hernias, including treatment and prevention. Refreshments will also be provided.

To make a reservation or for more information, call Marshall Surgery, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, at 304-691-1200.