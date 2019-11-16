West Virginia American Water Hosts Statewide Inclusion and Diversity Roundtable Event

“West Virginia American Water is proud to be spearheading such important inclusion and diversity efforts in the state,” said Rob Burton, West Virginia American Water president. “The representatives that participated in today’s exercises are on the frontlines making our workplaces and communities across West Virginia more equitable and welcoming places to live, work and visit.”

Participants in the event included BB&T, Jackson Kelly, CASCI, DOW, West Virginia Division of Personnel, Starbucks, YWCA Racial Justice Center, Dinsmore & Shohl, DuPont, West Virginia Office of Minority Affairs, West Virginia National Guard, West Virginia Women’s Commission, Rainbow Pride of West Virginia, West Virginia University, West Virginia Human Rights Commission and Fair Shake Network. The morning session of the roundtable event allowed attendees to share what their respective companies and organizations are doing internally and externally to foster inclusion and diversity in the workplace and community. In the afternoon, attendees engaged with an advocacy group panel that included organizations representing veterans, minority affairs, persons with disabilities, women and the LGBTQ community.

“As leaders in West Virginia’s business community, it is critical that we come together for these discussions to ensure we understand the top inclusion and diversity issues,” said Erica Young, inclusion and diversity state lead for West Virginia American Water. “We are grateful that so many organizations participated in today’s event, and our company remains committed to championing and furthering initiatives that embrace and encourage the rich diversity of thoughts, experiences, cultures and values in our state.”

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 550,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.