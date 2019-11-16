Marshall University Chorus to perform ‘Bloom’ Nov. 18

The theme of the concert is “Bloom,” and it will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in Smith Recital Hall. The event is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.

“This concert theme ‘Bloom’ was selected as a metaphorical representation of life. Just as flowers bloom and regenerate, so too will we,” said Dr. Briana Nannen, director of the chorus. “The environment we are in can and often does have a significant impact on our ability to thrive, and as such, it is important for us to be conscious of who and what we allow into our lives.

“The University Chorus is delighted to welcome both 3rd Avenue and the clients from Recovery Point Huntington to perform on this concert. It is our hope that those who attend this event will feel both encouraged and empowered to make a difference in the lives of others.”

All are welcome.