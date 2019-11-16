Land Reuse Committee meets Monday at 1:30 pm

Notice is hereby given that the Regular Meeting of the Board of Commissioners of the Land Reuse Agency will be MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2019 @ 1:30 P.M. The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

LAND REUSE AGENCY

AGENDA

REGULAR MEETING

Monday, November 18, 2019

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Approval of October 21, 2019 minutes

5. Old Business

6. Public Comment

7. New Business

· Property Proposals

o 2739 Highlawn Avenue – vacant lot

o 2741 Highlawn Avenue - structrue

8. Adjournment

MINUTES OF OCT MEETING

MINUTES OF REGULAR MEETING

Monday, October 21, 2019

The Regular Meeting of the Huntington Land Reuse Agency was held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Fifth Avenue with Mr. Nate Randolph presiding. A quorum was declared with the following Commissioners in attendance.

Mr. Scott Lemley led the Pledge.

Members

Present:

Nate Randolph – arrived after roll call

Scott Lemley

Kathy Moore

Jim Insco

Scott Damron

Mike Lacy

Taylor Bennett

Members

Absent:

Others

Present:

Christal Perry

The purpose of this Meeting was to consider and act upon the business itemized on the Agenda.

Motion made by Mr. Insco to approve the minutes from the regular meeting of September 16, 2019. Seconded by Mr. Lacy. All were in favor.

Old Business

None

Public Comment:

Bishop Shaw, pastor of Real Life Christian Center Church was present to speak regarding parcels submitted for purchase. Bishop Shaw stated the church would like to purchase the property for a training program that would employee members of the community. He was unable to go into specifics due to the ongoing planning process. Properties were submitted as a lump sum offer.

Paul Preece was present to speak concerning property submitted for purchase. Mr. Preece stated he had lost the property for back taxes due to health issues, but now has an approved loan with the VA program for $28,000 that will rehab the property. Mr. Preece stated they are waiting on approval from the Land Reuse Agency to get started.

Executive Session:

Motion made by Scott Lemley to enter into Executive Session. Seconded by Scott Damron. All were in favor.

Motion made by Jim Insco to exit Executive Session. Seconded by Scott Damron. All were in favor.

New Business:

Proposals:

Lots 21, 23 & 98 Ritter Blvd. – Motion made by Scott Damron to counter. Seconded by Taylor Bennett. All were in favor.

1243 Virginia Avenue - Motion made by Scott Lemley to counter. Seconded by Scott Damron. All were in favor.

805, 807 & 809 24th Street – Motion made by Scott Lemley to accept with certain requirements. Seconded by Taylor Bennett. All were in favor.

2536, 2543, 2534-34 ½ & 2526-28 9th Avenue – Motion made by Scott Lemley to counter. Seconded by Taylor Bennett. All were in favor.

902 Bruce Street – Motion made by Scott Lemley to counter. Seconded by Kathy Moore. All were in favor.

910 Bruce Street – Motion made by Taylor Bennett to counter. Seconded by Scott Lemley. All were in favor.

1691 9th Avenue – Motion made by Scott Lemley to accept. Seconded by Scott Damron. All were in favor.

West Pea Ridge Road – Motion made by Scott Damron to decline. Seconded by Kathy Moore. All were in favor.

632 4th Street – Motion made by Scott Lemley to accept with certain requirements. Seconded by Kathy Moore. All were in favor.

Unfinished Business

None

Adjournment

With no other business to discuss, motion made by Jim Insco to adjourn. Seconded by Scott Damron. All were in favor.