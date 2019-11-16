Most read
- Surviving Son of Two Marshall Plane Crash Victims to Keynote Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Herd Wins their Middle Tennessee Homecoming
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Women Fall to East Carolina in OT
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- IMAGES: Thundering Herd Rolls to 3-0
- Stonewall Resort offers holiday events and activities
Land Reuse Committee meets Monday at 1:30 pm
LAND REUSE AGENCY
AGENDA
REGULAR MEETING
Monday, November 18, 2019
1. Call to Order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Approval of October 21, 2019 minutes
5. Old Business
6. Public Comment
7. New Business
· Property Proposals
o 2739 Highlawn Avenue – vacant lot
o 2741 Highlawn Avenue - structrue
8. Adjournment
MINUTES OF OCT MEETING
MINUTES OF REGULAR MEETING
Monday, October 21, 2019
The Regular Meeting of the Huntington Land Reuse Agency was held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Fifth Avenue with Mr. Nate Randolph presiding. A quorum was declared with the following Commissioners in attendance.
Mr. Scott Lemley led the Pledge.
Members
Present:
Nate Randolph – arrived after roll call
Scott Lemley
Kathy Moore
Jim Insco
Scott Damron
Mike Lacy
Taylor Bennett
Members
Absent:
Others
Present:
Christal Perry
The purpose of this Meeting was to consider and act upon the business itemized on the Agenda.
Motion made by Mr. Insco to approve the minutes from the regular meeting of September 16, 2019. Seconded by Mr. Lacy. All were in favor.
Old Business
None
Public Comment:
Bishop Shaw, pastor of Real Life Christian Center Church was present to speak regarding parcels submitted for purchase. Bishop Shaw stated the church would like to purchase the property for a training program that would employee members of the community. He was unable to go into specifics due to the ongoing planning process. Properties were submitted as a lump sum offer.
Paul Preece was present to speak concerning property submitted for purchase. Mr. Preece stated he had lost the property for back taxes due to health issues, but now has an approved loan with the VA program for $28,000 that will rehab the property. Mr. Preece stated they are waiting on approval from the Land Reuse Agency to get started.
Executive Session:
Motion made by Scott Lemley to enter into Executive Session. Seconded by Scott Damron. All were in favor.
Motion made by Jim Insco to exit Executive Session. Seconded by Scott Damron. All were in favor.
New Business:
Proposals:
Lots 21, 23 & 98 Ritter Blvd. – Motion made by Scott Damron to counter. Seconded by Taylor Bennett. All were in favor.
1243 Virginia Avenue - Motion made by Scott Lemley to counter. Seconded by Scott Damron. All were in favor.
805, 807 & 809 24th Street – Motion made by Scott Lemley to accept with certain requirements. Seconded by Taylor Bennett. All were in favor.
2536, 2543, 2534-34 ½ & 2526-28 9th Avenue – Motion made by Scott Lemley to counter. Seconded by Taylor Bennett. All were in favor.
902 Bruce Street – Motion made by Scott Lemley to counter. Seconded by Kathy Moore. All were in favor.
910 Bruce Street – Motion made by Taylor Bennett to counter. Seconded by Scott Lemley. All were in favor.
1691 9th Avenue – Motion made by Scott Lemley to accept. Seconded by Scott Damron. All were in favor.
West Pea Ridge Road – Motion made by Scott Damron to decline. Seconded by Kathy Moore. All were in favor.
632 4th Street – Motion made by Scott Lemley to accept with certain requirements. Seconded by Kathy Moore. All were in favor.
Unfinished Business
None
Adjournment
With no other business to discuss, motion made by Jim Insco to adjourn. Seconded by Scott Damron. All were in favor.