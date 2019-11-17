COLUMN: Democrats forsook “Democracy” Long Ago

Call it a “pet peeve”. Call it a “bete noire”. Call it what you will. But stop calling it the “Democratic Party.”

Political pundits need to stop referencing the party of Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff as the “Democratic” party. It’s not the Democratic party! Left-leaning Democrats forsook democracy years ago in their pursuit of bigger and more powerful government. They are the “Democrat” party.

In retrospect, I suppose there are other applicable names, though.

It would be perfectly acceptable to call them the “denial” party. They simply refuse to believe Donald Trump legitimately defeated and ultimately humiliated them in the 2016 presidential election. The lie in bed at night hoping it was all bad nightmare. And they awaken each morning to find out it was! Just for them!

You could even call them the “futility” party. Since the election of President Trump, and even after taking back the House of Representatives in 2018, they’ve set aside their representation of the American people in lieu of solely focusing on crippling the presidency of the most effective world leader in my lifetime.

You may just want to call them the “bogus investigation” party. In their “service”, since the election of Donald Trump, if there wasn’t something legitimate to investigate, that certainly hasn’t stopped them. They just create something! And then they spend millions of your tax dollars on their pipe dream! They must really think the American voters are ignorant!

One title that certainly fits could be the “charlatan” party. I’ve never seen a group of individuals, not to mention “elected” officials, who lie so much, yet are continually protected by the liberal media. The truth will never stand in the way of our current group of liberal politicians. It simply doesn’t factor into their progressive equation, nor is it relevant to their mission of crushing Donald Trump.

How about the “treasonous” party? The subversive agenda of these self-serving politicians is as unpatriotic as it comes. They absolutely hate Donald Trump and conservatism more than they love the United States or its citizens. Can someone say, “political domestic terrorists”?

The “hypocrite” party fits nicely! Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff decided to investigate a Trump phone call with a Ukrainian leader, citing a threat to withhold military aid unless the country investigated Joe Biden’s nefarious dealings with the Ukraine. The decision to investigate Trump, rather than investigate then Vice President Biden’s “admitted” threat to withhold millions of dollars of aid to the nation unless they fired the prosecutor investigating his son, Hunter, for collusion, is the epitome of hypocrisy. The real kicker is the Ukrainian leader denied he felt pressured and received the military aid! Facts be damned, we’ll get Trump!

“Progressive” party is certainly a title apropos to their agenda and is analogous the “communist” party. They are even running a presidential bid on socialist tenets! The term, “progressive” to Democrats means “anything goes”! Abortion should be without limits and upon demand. The government knows better how to spend your tax dollars than you do. Fossil fuels are destroying our planet, with the exception of the fuel used in their jets or SUVs. There is no such thing as “illegal immigration.” We are one big happy family which should be willing to “take from those who have” and give to “those who have not”. Anything less is homophobic, Islamophobic, xenophobic or Christianophobic.

It’s very sad that a few liberal leaders have diminished the party of John F. Kennedy into something unrecognizable. Factually, they’ve evolved into something quite “less” than American. Yet we continue to condone their behavior on our behalf. Congruently, many Americans are spending way too little time defending and supporting President Trump, who is simply fulfilling the promises upon which he was elected.

But that’s just too strange a concept for the Democrat Party.