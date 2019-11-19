Stepping into the Unknown, Heartfelt "Frozen 2" Sparkles through Powerful Storytelling

It's finally time for "Let it Go," the hit song from the original "Frozen," to accept its seven years old. The second adventure of Elsa and Anna sparkles with rich animation and lots of conflict. "Into the Unknown" The song has opened #1 on music charts.

Beck said that he wanted the sequel's score to reflect the film's "complex and intense" emotional story, while commenting that he enjoyed "exploring extreme dynamic contrasts, harmonic complexity, intricate textures with vibrant colors, and hugely expressive melodic

One of the first reviews (Empire) states: "The best things about the first film — the characters and music — once again sing in a frequently dazzling if narratively flawed sequel that’s better at being sensory than sense-making."

The UK Telegraph tackles the challenge of letting it go:

The most burning question about Frozen II was whether or not Disney would be able to concoct a new show tune with enough hurricane force to knock Let It Go off its perch. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee’s long-anticipated sequel to their 2013 animated blockbuster answers it within about half an hour, and the answer is a rafter-shaking yes.

21 BRIDGES

21 Bridges (previously titled 17 Bridges) follows a disgraced NYPD detective (Boseman) who is given a shot at redemption. Thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer, he begins to uncover a massive conspiracy that links his fellow cops to a criminal empire and must decide who he is hunting and who is actually hunting him. During the manhunt, Manhattan is completely locked down for the first time in its history -- no exit or entry to the island including all 21 bridges.

Read more at https://www.comingsoon.net/movie/21-bridges-2019#b4ZtA3JLiSzgwxHd.99

DEEP WATERS

Filmed in Cincinnati, this is the story of one attorneys fight to hold Dupont responsible for contaminated Ohio River Water. Inspired by the shocking true story , a tenacious attorney ( Mark Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret with the land in WV that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world's largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything – his future, his family, and his own life - to expose the truth.

It begins as a slow-burn procedural and morphs exponentially into an eco-political thriller, that’s earnest, sometimes a little hokey, but always engaging.

Wilbur Tennant (Bill Camp), a Parkersburg, West Virginia farmer with a high school education, finds Bilott at his Cincinnati, Ohio firm, Taft Stettinius & Hollister, and begs him to take his case because no one else will. Bilott, slightly sympathetic due to his West Virginia roots, begrudgingly agrees to help as little as possible, informing Tennant that he’s employed to do the opposite of what he’s asking him to do. But after he visits Tennant’s farm and witnesses the damning evidence—a deadened pasture, a graveyard of livestock, along with Tennant’s collection of their blackened teeth and inflamed organs— Bilott feels compelled to take the case. LIMITED







Read more at https://www.comingsoon.net/movie/dark-waters-2019#0F4Lj6U1JQixfRiT.99

FROZEN 2

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America's most beloved neighbor.

NOV 29

QUEEN AND SLIM

While on a forgettable first date together in Ohio, a black man (Daniel Kaluuya) and a black woman (Jodie Turner-Smith), are pulled over for a minor traffic infraction. The situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results, when the man kills the police officer in self-defense. Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run. But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country. As they drive, these two unlikely fugitives will discover themselves and each other in the most dire and desperate of circumstances, and will forge a deep and powerful love that will reveal their shared humanity and shape the rest of their live.