Marshall University receives AAALAC International reaccreditation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University ’s Animal Care and Use Program has received full three-year accreditation from the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care (AAALAC) International.

AAALAC International is a private, nonprofit organization that promotes the humane care and use of animals in science by voluntary assessment, including an on-site inspection of research programs. AAALAC International accreditation indicates an institution’s commitment to responsible animal care and use for the advancement of medicine and science when there are no non-animal alternatives and done in an ethical and humane manner. Through an intensive review process, AAALAC evaluates policies, animal housing and management, veterinary care and conducted an onsite visit of the facilities earlier this year.

In its report, the AAALAC International Council on Accreditation commended Marshall for maintaining a quality program, committed staff and strong institutional support. The university’s Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) provides oversight for all of these activities and ensures the university complies with the Public Health Service Policy on Humane Care and Use of Laboratory Animals and the “Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals” outlined by the National Institutes of Health.

Marshall University and other research institutions volunteer to participate in AAALAC’s program. More than 1,000 universities, government agencies and commercial companies in 47 countries have earned AAALAC accreditation. AAALAC International-accredited institutions include Harvard University, the Karolinska Institute, Mayo Clinic and the National Institutes of Health.

The Marshall University program has maintained continuous ongoing accreditation from AAALAC since 1986. Reaccreditation occurs every three years. Marshall’s next site visit will be in 2022.