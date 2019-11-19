Two Huntington Men Sentenced to Prison For Federal Drug Crimes

“We continue to prosecute dealers peddling opioids, including pills, heroin and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “As long as we have drug dealers distributing their poisons in our communities, my office will be prosecuting them with a sense of urgency. Last year, more than 900 lives were lost due to drug overdoses in West Virginia and every one of them matter to me. We must hold drug dealers accountable for the chaos and despair they peddle.”

James Daniel, also known as “Mike D,” 41, was sentenced to 51 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin. Daniel previously admitted that on May 23, 2017, officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence he was staying in. Members of West Virginia Parole Services and officers of the Huntington Police Department located approximately 6 grams of heroin. Daniel admitted to officers that he intended to sell the heroin. The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution. This case is being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.

In a separate case, Billy Dean Vance, 43, was sentenced to 12 months and a day in prison for distributing oxycodone. Vance also must serve 3 years of supervised release following his sentence. He will be on home confinement for the first six months of his supervised release. On June 20, 2018, Vance sold 20, 30-milligram oxycodone pills for $700 to a person working as a confidential informant for the Drug Enforcement Administration. The sale occurred in the driveway of Vance’s Crestmont Drive home. Vance made two additional sales on prior occasions, both involving 10 30-milligram oxycodone pills. Those sales occurred on May 31 and June 12, 2018. On July 2, 2018, law enforcement served a search warrant at Vance’s residence and found more oxycodone pills, hydrocodone pills and marijuana. They also recovered approximately $3,500 in cash. The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Greg McVey handled the prosecution.