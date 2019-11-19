Marshall faculty member tapped to lead National Youth Science Camp

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va.— Dr. Brian Kinghorn, assistant professor in the Marshall University College of Education and Professional Development, has been named the director of the 2020 National Youth Science Camp.

Marshall University and the National Youth Science Foundation (NYSF) made the announcement today at Marshall’s South Charleston campus.

“We are extremely proud of Dr. Kinghorn and excited for him to lead this amazing STEM program,” said Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert, president of Marshall University and a 1973 alumnus of the camp. “Every summer, teenagers from across the United States are introduced to the beautiful state of West Virginia and the exciting world of science. As a former science camper, I know just how life-changing this camp can be for aspiring young scientists and researchers.”

Kinghorn completed his doctorate in educational psychology and educational technology from Michigan State University and joined Marshall in 2015.

According to Dr. Andrew Blackwood, executive director of the National Youth Science Foundation, Kinghorn’s appointment continues a long tradition of connections between higher education in West Virginia and the National Youth Science Camp. Previous directors have been professors at West Virginia University and the former West Virginia Institute of Technology; Kinghorn is the first director from Marshall University.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Kinghorn to the National Youth Science Camp family,” Blackwood said. “Dr. Kinghorn’s enthusiasm and extensive experience in STEM education have prepared him to lead the 57th NYS Camp.”

The NYSF is headquartered in Charleston and operates the National Youth Science Center near Davis in Tucker County, West Virginia; the NYS Camp is held at Camp Pocahontas near Bartow. The camp attracts some of the nation’s most highly touted STEM students the summer after they graduate from high school. Each state, the District of Columbia, and eight other countries send two delegates each year to the all-expenses-paid program.

Kinghorn said he is excited to be on board and wishes he’d known about the camp when he was a youngster in Idaho.

“After learning about it, I immediately determined that I would find a way to be involved with the camp in some way,” Kinghorn said. “I even reached out to a local NYS Camp alumnus to discuss the possibilities of presenting at the camp someday. At that time, I could never have imagined the series of events that led to my appointment as the director of the 2020 camp. I am honored to be a part of such a prestigious and long-standing program and am proud to represent our university.”



Applications for the camp are available now at http://apply.nyscamp.org.

For more information about the NYSF or the NYS Camp, contact Blackwood or Kinghorn at 304-205-9724.

Photo: Dr. Brian Kinghorn (center), who has just been named the director of the 2020 National Youth Science Camp, is congratulated by Dr. Jerome Gilbert (left), president of Marshall University, and Dr. Andrew Blackwood, executive director of the National Youth Science Foundation.