Attorney General Morrisey Joins Broad, Bipartisan Coalition Urging Passage of Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a coalition of 44 attorneys general in urging Congress to support the expansion of specialized court services for military veterans.

The bipartisan coalition specifically sent a letter to Senate leaders encouraging them to pass the Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act of 2019.

Veteran Treatment Courts are diversionary court processes that pair veterans with mentors to address substance abuse and mental health issues, in addition to assisting veterans with obtaining U.S. Veterans Administration benefits that can help them with treatment and employment.

“We have seen too many cases in our courts where veterans commit a criminal offense, often minor or non-violent, which can be attributed in part to a service or combat related injury, mental health problem or substance abuse,” Attorney General Morrisey joined in writing. “Sadly, in many cases, veterans are not properly identified, and they become lost in the criminal justice system without the necessary help, medical treatment and therapy they are entitled to or deserve. This encourages a cycle of recidivism, hopelessness, non-recovery and sometimes serious injury or death.”

More than 450 such courts currently exist in 40 states and territories, including West Virginia, which reestablished the program earlier this year. The specialized courts are similar to drug and mental health courts used for minor, non-violent offenses.

The coalition’s letter specifically encourages passage of House Resolution 886, the Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act of 2019. It would establish a Veteran Treatment Court program in the U.S. Department of Justice to provide grants and technical assistance to state, local and tribal courts that implement Veterans Treatment Courts.

West Virginia joined the Florida- and New Mexico-led letter with attorneys general in Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

