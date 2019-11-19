Donations Sought for Lily's Place, Animal Shelter

The Fairfield East Community Center is collecting donated goods for the Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Control Shelter and Lily’s Place during the month of November.

Staff members at the Community Center have called the donation drive the “Gratitude Project” to show their appreciation for the support the community has provided to the Community Center this year.

Items that the Community Center is collecting for the Animal Control Shelter include paper towels and toilet paper; equine pine bedding (can be found at Tractor Supply); Purina Cat, Dog and Puppy Chow; Pine Sol; bleach; newspapers; leashes; collars and food service gloves.

Items requested for Lily’s Place include unscented trash bags; toilet bowl cleaner; rolls of paper towels; Johnson & Johnson disposable washcloths; bottled water; Swiffer wet and dry cloths; and disinfecting wipes.

The Community Center is located at 2711 8th Ave., and is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call Jess Neal at 304-521-5683.