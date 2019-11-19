Most read
- Chesapeake, Ironton Advance in Huntington St. Joe Gold Bracket
- Lady Irish Prevails Over Trinity
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Spring Valley Scrapes By HHS 33-29 in Last Minute Thriller
- HHS Wins Season Opener
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
Donations Sought for Lily's Place, Animal Shelter
Staff members at the Community Center have called the donation drive the “Gratitude Project” to show their appreciation for the support the community has provided to the Community Center this year.
Items that the Community Center is collecting for the Animal Control Shelter include paper towels and toilet paper; equine pine bedding (can be found at Tractor Supply); Purina Cat, Dog and Puppy Chow; Pine Sol; bleach; newspapers; leashes; collars and food service gloves.
Items requested for Lily’s Place include unscented trash bags; toilet bowl cleaner; rolls of paper towels; Johnson & Johnson disposable washcloths; bottled water; Swiffer wet and dry cloths; and disinfecting wipes.
The Community Center is located at 2711 8th Ave., and is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call Jess Neal at 304-521-5683.