Young Author Speaks at Ohio Statehouse

South Point's own (18 year old) Hannah Boggs, author of recently released, Violent Delights, will be speaking on behalf of her online public school, Ohio Connections Academy, to Ohio lawmakers at the statehouse in Columbus tomorrow about how online school has been able to help her deal with her chronic health challenges, and her novel. She will be signing copies of her book afterward.

Hannah completed her first manuscript for Violent Delights when she was 16 years old and her second installment of the planned trilogy, 'Fire and Powder' is expected in early 2020.



