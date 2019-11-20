Marshall School of Medicine announces additions to psychiatry faculty

Jessica R. Bradley, Psy.D., is a native of Logan County, West Virginia. She joined Marshall Psychiatry in 2018 as a doctoral intern and was recently appointed an instructor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Bradley earned her doctorate in psychology at Marshall University. Her special interests include trauma, behavioral disorders and anxiety. She provides individual and group therapy as well as psychological evaluations for children and adolescents.

J. Tyler Rosier, Psy.D., has been named director of neuropsychology and an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He is a neuropsychologist, specializing in the evaluation and diagnosis of memory disorders like dementia, as well as other neurologic conditions including stroke, brain tumors and epilepsy. Rosier earned his Doctor of Psychology from Argosy University in Atlanta, Georgia, followed by a clinical neuropsychology fellowship at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta and an internship at Penn Medicine/Lancaster General Health Physicians in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. His research interests include executive functions and memory within a variety of neurologic conditions.

Bradley and Rosier are accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Psychiatry, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, at 1115 20th Street in Huntington. To schedule an appointment, please call 304-691-1500.