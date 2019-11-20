Most read
"Curious Incident of Dog," "Oz" on stage this weekend
-- “The Wizard of Oz” - Grace Christian School presents the beloved musical on Friday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium located in Huntington City Hall. Tickets are $8 for students; $10 for Adults. -- “Rock of Ages” - The Alban Arts Center will present the musical that features the big music hits and the big hair of the ‘80s at the Alban Arts Center at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans on Nov. 22 and 23 at 8:00 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students/seniors. Tickets are available at the door or at https://www.onthestage.com/.../alban.../rock-of-ages-2308/ "Rock of Ages" is Rated R for adult language and themes. -- “Oklahoma” - Charleston Light Opera Guild present the beloved musical on November 22, 23 and 24 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theatre. -- “9 to 5 the Musical” - Southern Coalition of the Arts will present the musical at the Southern WV Community and Technical College’s Logan Campus on Nov. 22 and 23. -- “Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical” - Actor’s Guild of Parkersburg presents the musical on Nov. 22, 23, 29, 30 at 8 p.m., and Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. at 724 Market Street Parkersburg. -- “A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder” - West Virginia State University will present the play at the Davis Fine Arts Theatre, WVSU. Performances are Nov. 20, 21 and 22.