"Curious Incident of Dog," "Oz" on stage this weekend

ONSTAGE THIS WEEK: -- “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night‐Time” - Marshall University’s School of Theatre presents the play based on the novel by Mark Haddon and adapted by Simon Stephens on Nov. 20, 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Francis‐Booth Experimenta l Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. Christopher is exceptional at mathematics but he has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered the dog Wellington. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world. Tickets are $20 at the door, $15 for Seniors & Faculty, $7 for children 12 and under. Marshall University students admitted free with a valid ID.

-- “The Wizard of Oz” - Grace Christian School presents the beloved musical on Friday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium located in Huntington City Hall. Tickets are $8 for students; $10 for Adults. -- “Rock of Ages” - The Alban Arts Center will present the musical that features the big music hits and the big hair of the ‘80s at the Alban Arts Center at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans on Nov. 22 and 23 at 8:00 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students/seniors. Tickets are available at the door or at https://www.onthestage.com/.../alban.../rock-of-ages-2308/ "Rock of Ages" is Rated R for adult language and themes. -- “Oklahoma” - Charleston Light Opera Guild present the beloved musical on November 22, 23 and 24 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theatre. -- “9 to 5 the Musical” - Southern Coalition of the Arts will present the musical at the Southern WV Community and Technical College’s Logan Campus on Nov. 22 and 23. -- “Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical” - Actor’s Guild of Parkersburg presents the musical on Nov. 22, 23, 29, 30 at 8 p.m., and Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. at 724 Market Street Parkersburg. -- “A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder” - West Virginia State University will present the play at the Davis Fine Arts Theatre, WVSU. Performances are Nov. 20, 21 and 22.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus