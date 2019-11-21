Most read
MUsic Alive Series to Present ‘Alto Clef,’ Featuring Violist Bernard Di Gregorio
The concert, titled “Alto Clef,” will feature Bernard Di Gregorio, violist with the Montclaire String Quartet and principal viola player with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
Di Gregorio will be accompanied by Marshall faculty, including Dr. Wendell Dobbs on flute, Dikener on cello, and Dr. Johan Botes on piano. They will perform at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Woodlands Retirement Community and at noon Thursday, Dec. 5, at First Presbyterian Church. The concerts will include music by Rota, Bloch, Roussel, Zanter and C.P.E. Bach.
The concerts are sponsored by the Marshall University School of Music, First Presbyterian Church and the Woodlands Retirement Community. All are welcome.