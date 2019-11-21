MUsic Alive Series to Present ‘Alto Clef,’ Featuring Violist Bernard Di Gregorio

The MUsic Alive Guest Artist and Faculty Collaboration Concert Series & Woodlands Chamber Series, directed by Dr. Şölen Dikener, Dale Capehart and Molly Watson, will present two performances Dec. 4 and 5.

The concert, titled “Alto Clef,” will feature Bernard Di Gregorio, violist with the Montclaire String Quartet and principal viola player with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

Di Gregorio will be accompanied by Marshall faculty, including Dr. Wendell Dobbs on flute, Dikener on cello, and Dr. Johan Botes on piano. They will perform at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Woodlands Retirement Community and at noon Thursday, Dec. 5, at First Presbyterian Church. The concerts will include music by Rota, Bloch, Roussel, Zanter and C.P.E. Bach.

The concerts are sponsored by the Marshall University School of Music, First Presbyterian Church and the Woodlands Retirement Community. All are welcome.