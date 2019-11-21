Nov. 25 Huntington City Council Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m on the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

November 25, 2019 7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of Ordinances: NONE

6. 1st Reading of Ordinance: NONE

7. Resolution and Public Hearing re: #2019-R-93 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL SUBMITTING TIF APPLICATION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

8. Resolution re: #2019-R-94 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE HUNTINGTON SANITARY BOARD TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO PURCHASE ONE (1) COMBINATION SEWER CLEANING TRUCK

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

9. Resolution re: #2019-R-96 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF SARAH WALLING TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

10. Good & Welfare

11. Adjournment