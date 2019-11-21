Most read
Nov. 25 Huntington City Council Agenda
HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL
November 25, 2019 7:30 p.m.
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. 2nd Reading of Ordinances: NONE
6. 1st Reading of Ordinance: NONE
7. Resolution and Public Hearing re: #2019-R-93 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL SUBMITTING TIF APPLICATION
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler
8. Resolution re: #2019-R-94 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE HUNTINGTON SANITARY BOARD TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO PURCHASE ONE (1) COMBINATION SEWER CLEANING TRUCK
Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley
9. Resolution re: #2019-R-96 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF SARAH WALLING TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler
10. Good & Welfare
11. Adjournment