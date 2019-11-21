Santa's Stop Celebrated Dec. 6

 Thursday, November 21, 2019
Santa's Stop Celebrated Dec. 6
Redeemer Lutheran Church of Charleston continues its First Friday Fellowship events in December for Santa’s Rest Stop.

Friday, December 6
6 - 9 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church


REGISTER:

Need some time to do some “solo shopping” for Christmas? Redeemer invites families to allow us to help out with child care and Christmas-themed activities while parents complete errands and Christmas shopping. We ask that you please pre-register to make the sign-in process easier.

For children 3 years through 6th grade.

Redeemer Lutheran Church is located at 1 Deerwalk Lane, just past Wells Furniture, off Corridor G. (map)

***Tickets are Free***
