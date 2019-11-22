Marshall Internal Medicine welcomes nephrologists

Marshall Health

and Cabell Huntington Hospital medical staff welcome two nephrologists.

Murad Kheetan, M.D., a fellowship-trained nephrologist, has been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

He completed his medical degree at Jordan University of Science and Technology in Irbid, Jordan. He finished an internal medicine residency at Marshall’s school of medicine and a nephrology fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Alabama.

Ahlim Al Sanani, M.D., is a fellowship-trained nephrologist. She has been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Al Sanani earned her medical degree from Garyounis University School of Medicine and Surgery in Garyunis, Libya, followed by an internal medicine residency and nephrology fellowship at Marshall’s school of medicine.

Both Kheetan and Al Sanani specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions related to the kidneys, including hypertension, AKI, renal failure, dialysis, chronic renal insufficiency and kidney stones. They see patients at Marshall Kidney & Hypertension Center, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1690 Medical Center Drive, Huntington. For an appointment, call 304-526-2532.