Whistleblower Suit Against County Commission, Administrator to Move Forward

CHARLESTON– Though relieved of some liability,Cabell County officials remain on the hook for a former employee’s claim he was fired in retaliation he alerted them to “serious backup deficiencies” in the county’s computer systems.

The state Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed in part Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard’s order last year denying a motion to dismiss County Administrator Beth Thompson from Joseph Whitt’s 2016 wrongful discharge suit. In a 23-page opinion, written by Justice Margaret A. Workman, the Court held Thompson, and the commission are immune from liability on Whitt’s claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment, but not on whistleblower protection.

The Court was unequivocal in that Whitt’s alerting Thompson, and the commission to problems with the computer back up system which led to a “catastrophic failure” in August 2016 are “issues of material fact sufficient to take…to the jury.”

According to court records, shortly after they took their respective positions as internet technology director, and county administrator in July 2015, Whitt provided Thompson an update on the systems’ back-up capabilities. In “a lengthy report”, Whitt said the backup support “ranged from non-existent to ‘about 70 percent reliable. If the tape and recording heads on the backup device is in good shape about 90 percent.”

“Problem is that tape could break at any time, including while it is being used for recovery,” he added.

On an unspecified date, Whitt presented Thompson with a proposal from Alpha Technologies to “ ‘remediate these serious backup deficiencies..’” After Thompson presented Whitt’s proposal, the commission rejected it citing “budgetary constraints.”

On Aug. 31, 2016, court records show, the server which housed all of the Cabell County Clerk’s Office’s financial data crashed. Since “the county’s existing backup system was not working at the time,” the crash created a “catastrophic failure” that resulted in the loss of “nine months of electronic and financial data including budget, payroll and accounts payable.”

How long the backup system remained inoperable is unknown as Whitt “never verified the data was being backed up.”

Shortly after the crash, the commission attempted to place the blame on then-Clerk Karen Cole, who, along with the four other elected officeholders, was suing the commission to halt a 10 percent across-the-board cut to the county budget. The following August, Cole died following a battle with cancer, and was replaced by Phyllis K. Smith, who won in last year’s special election to fill Cole’s unexpired term.

About the same time, Whitt informed Thompson, and each member of the commission – Bob Bailey, Nancy Cartmill and Jim Morgan – they were responsible for the crash for their failure to act on his proposal 14 months earlier. At a Sept. 16, 2016 meeting convened by Thompson, and attended by “various county officials” to discuss the implications of the crash, Whitt remained steadfast in his claim “ ‘the reason the loss had occurred was because the Cabell County Commission had not procured additional backup capabilities as he had recommended.”

According to court records, Thompson telephoned Bailey, Cartmill and Morgan individually after the meeting to inform them of what Whitt said. Sometime either late Sunday, Sept. 18 or early Monday, Sept. 19 “a decision was made to terminate [his] employment.”

In a deposition she gave, Thompson averred “this decision was made by each Commissioner individually, by phone, and without deliberation among themselves or the convening of a special meeting.”

Around 4 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2016, Thompson, accompanied by Deputy Robert McQuaid, went to Whitt’s office, and handed him a termination letter. After delivering the letter, Thompson left Whitt’s office while McQuaid remained to watch him gather his belongings before escorting him out of the courthouse, and to his car.

Two months later, Whitt filed his wrongful termination suit making initial claims against Thompson, and the commission for intentional infliction of emotional distress, and violation of the state Whistle-blower Law. Later, he amended his complaint to include a claim of false imprisonment on the grounds the way he was discharged.

Thompson, and the commission asked to be dismissed from the suit on the grounds their actions where immune under the state Government Tort Claims and Insurance Reform Act. Howard denied their motions first on Nov. 30, 2017, and again on April 6, 2018 following a renewed, and supplemental motion for summary judgment.

Since it is common practice to have security escort a terminated employee out of the office, Workman said Thompson, as Whitt’s supervisor, acted within the bounds of her authority, and not “with malicious purpose, in bad faith or in a wonton reckless manner.”

“This is not a case involving some sort of ‘perp walk,’’ Workman said, “although [Whitt] attempts to paint that picture by emphasizing the deputy was armed and in uniform, and the courthouse was still open to the public at the time he was escorted to the parking lot. The argument ignores the obvious: that the sight of uniformed, armed deputy in a courthouse [emphasis in the original] wouldn’t raise a single eyebrow, let alone cause bystanders to make any negative assumptions about an individual walking out of a courthouse with the deputy.”

“In short, there is no evidence in the record that Ms. Thompson was ‘off on a lark’ having Deputy McQuaid accompany her to [Whitt’s] office, and therefore having him escort [Whitt] from the courthouse to the parking lot,” Workman added.

In siding with Howard on keeping Whitt’s whistleblower claim alive, the Court found unpersuasive Thompson’s and the commission’s arguments that his reports were part of his job duties, did not detail “waste” and neither done in “good faith” nor made to an “appropriate authority.’ Since the issues he raised about the lack of an adequate backup to the county’s computer systems a full year to the “catastrophic failure” are substantial ones for a jury to decide, Thompson and the commission can raise them on appeal.

“First, in the event that further proceedings in this case result in a verdict against [Thompson and the commission], all issues may be reviewed on direct appeal to this Court,” Workman wrote. ”Second, there is no prejudice to the petitioners and no ‘damage’ other that the annoyance and inconvenience of a trial – certainly nothing unique to these petitioners in this case. Third, the circuit court’s rulings, specifically, that there are disputed issues of material fact sufficient to take the whistleblower claims to the jury, are not clearly erroneous.”

In the suit, Kurt E. Entsminger of the Estep Entsminger Law Group represents Whitt, and Wendy E. Greve with Pullin, Fowler, Flanagan, Brown and Poe represents Thompson and the commission.

West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, case number 18-0488

Cabell Circuit Court, case number 16-C-741