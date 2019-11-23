Marshall Recreation Center to offer Black Friday deals

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. - The Marshall Recreation Center will be offering a multi-day Black Friday sale from Tuesday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Nov. 29. Offers are available for various programs at the Rec.

Black Friday deals include membership promotions (purchase one year in full membership to receive 50% off of an additional membership); Buy One, Get One for 50% private swim lesson packages and swim school sessions; Buy One, Get One for 50% off personal training packages; $15 off a F45 spring unlimited class pass (valid from date of purchase through May 1, 2020), a 20% discount for spring trips/clinics; and a $20 outdoor rental pass valid for 50% off all outdoor rentals during the spring semester. All sales must be made at the Marshall Recreation Center, located at 402 Thundering Herd Drive, Huntington, WV 25705. The Black Friday offers are only available during the designated dates of the sale.

For additional information on the Black Friday deals or rates and eligibility, please visit marshall.edu/campusrec.

For more information contact Kayla Dodd, assistant director of marketing and membership at the recreation center, by phone at 304-696-3633 or by e-mail at dodd18@marshall.edu.