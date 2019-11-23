Most read
3rd Ave. to Perform Winter Concert Dec. 7
“Our show features many of us individually as performers and creators, but will also showcase our strengths as an ensemble,” said 3rd Avenue member Cassidy Craddock, a junior psychology major. “We have been able to add a lot of literature to our set this semester, which allows us to give a concert full of variety. Most importantly, we really enjoy singing together. I think the love and respect we have for each other becomes very evident every time we perform.”
She said the group will sing a lot of fun contemporary tunes and “a few very serious pieces of music that are symbolically heavy. There is definitely something for everyone, although a goal we have is to perform each song in a way everyone can feel and enjoy,” Craddock said.
The singers will perform under the direction of Marshall faculty member Dr. Briana Nannen.
“We have a wide variety of music this semester and are looking forward to premiering our signature tune, ‘3rd Avenue,’ written by group members Kristin Johnson and Jason Morgan,” Nannen said.